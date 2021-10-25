US pauses $700 million in aid to Sudan after military takeover

army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sudan coup

This grab taken from Sudan TV shows army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addressing the Sudanese people on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sudan TV | AFP

By  AFP

Washington, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.