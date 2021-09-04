 Uganda releases prominent academic accused of 'espionage'

Lawrence Muganga, vice-chancellor of the private Victoria University, was arrested in broad daylight at the university's main building.

A prominent Ugandan academic arrested on accusations of spying for regional rival Rwanda has been released following an intervention by President Yoweri Museveni, a businessman familiar with the case said on Saturday.

