Sudan protests: Anti-coup rallies turn deadly as soldiers open fire

Sudan protesters

Sudanese opponents of the military coup protest in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, on November 13, 2021.


Sudanese security forces shot dead at least one protester Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council.

