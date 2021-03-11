One killed as South African students protest over tuition debt

Protesters argue with South Africa Police during a demonstration in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Luca Sola | AFP

By  AFP

A passerby was shot dead Wednesday after South African police moved to disperse students protesting against refusal by a top Johannesburg-based university to register those in arrears with tuition fees, local media and the university said.

