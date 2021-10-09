How broken institutions, archaic laws hurt media freedom in Somalia

Journalists

Somali journalists said their work has been hampered by archaic laws, lack of sufficient protection and a justice system that has almost ground to a halt.

Photo credit: File

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Both government officials and al-Shabaab militants have attacked or threatened journalists
  • And according to NUSOJ, at least 33 journalists were threatened last year.

Somalia’s journalists could be bearing the brunt of broken institutions and old laws in a country where leaders have been discussing the much-missed deadlines on laws and elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.