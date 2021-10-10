Gunmen raid Nigeria market, kill at least 20 people

burnt car

People stand by the wreckage of a car that was burnt by suspected Boko Haram militants in Nigeria on March 25, 2014.At least 20 people have been killed in Nigeria’s Sokoto state when gunmen attacked a market and torched cars

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At least 20 people have been killed in Nigeria’s Sokoto state when gunmen attacked a market and torched cars, according to a state official and local Member of Parliament.

