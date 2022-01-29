'Good news': Disgruntled Burkina workers welcome coup

Ouagadougou

A woman rides her motorbike through the streets of Ouagadougou on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

In Burkina Faso, hundreds of workers are saying good riddance to an ousted president they say let them starve, and are hoping for a brighter future under the soldiers who toppled him.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.