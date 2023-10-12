Gabon’s junta leader Oligui Nguema seeks neighbours support after coup

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has held meetings with the Gabonese junta leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Nguema whose military overthrew former head of state Ali Bongo on August 30, came to seek President Tshisekedi's support for his country's reintegration into regional organisations, starting with the Economic Community of Central African States, of which Gabon held the rotating chair at the time of the coup.

“We discussed issues of peace, security and the climate,” said Gen Brice Oligui Nguema.

On the subject of the climate, General Oligui said that he would like to take part in the conference on the Congo Basin due to be held in Brazzaville.

He also asked for the DRC to support the lifting of sanctions on Gabon, including its suspension from the African Union.

“Since 30 August, Gabon has entered a new era after a chaotic election; we need President Tshisekedi's help and support if Gabon is to regain its place in the concert of nations,” said the Gabonese leader.

Nguema is taking a diplomatic approach, which he began in Equatorial Guinea, followed by Congo-Brazzaville, the Central African Republic, Chad and now the Democratic Republic of Congo. This weekend, Oligui Nguema is due to travel to Cameroon to meet President Paul Biya.

In Kinshasa, the Gabonese head of state said that for him, “it is important to meet the elders.”