Escalating violence in northern Mozambique forces thousands to flee homes

People wait for their relatives and friends to arrive in Pemba on April 1, 2021, from the boat of evacuees from the coasts of Palma. 

Photo credit: Alfredo Zuniga / AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • Islamic State-linked militants launched attacks on the northeastern coastal town of Palma on March 24, ransacked buildings and beheaded civilians.
  • WFP says the conflict continues to drive hunger in northern Mozambique as more than 950,000 people now face severe hunger.

Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is in the grips of a spiralling crisis as thousands of people flee their homes amidst violence, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned Thursday in a statement.

