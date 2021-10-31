DRC: MSF suspends medical activities in Ituri Province after attack

MSF

Health workers move a patient to a hospital after he was cleared of having Ebola inside a MSF (Doctors Without Borders) supported Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) on November 4, 2018 in Butembo, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Photo credit: John WWessels | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has suspended services in parts of Ituri Province in eastern DR Congo after its staff was attacked the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.