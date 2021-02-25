Death of Italy's envoy in DR Congo attack: What we know

Luca Attanasio

Police officers carrying the flag-draped coffin of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio into the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome on February 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The convoy was attacked by unknown assailants as it travelled through a thickly forested area.
  • None of the active militia groups in the area have claimed responsibility for the attack. 
  • Italy called on the UN to carry out a  full investigation of the attack.

Goma

