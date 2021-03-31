'Attempted coup' in Niger ahead of presidential inauguration

Niger

Photo credit: AFP

Photo credit: AFP

By AFP

Elite troops in Niger thwarted an "attempted coup" early Wednesday, a security source said, just two days before the historic inauguration of Mohamed Bazoum as president of the chronically unstable Sahel nation.

