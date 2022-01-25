32 killed, 26 injured in South Sudan cattle raid

Villagers herd their cattle at Kirgui village in Udier, South Sudan on March 9, 2019. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has expressed security concerns after a cattle raid in Jonglei state left 32 people dead and 26 others injured. 

By  David Mayen

Journalist

Nation Media Group

Juba,

