Africa’s UN Security Council members gather in Nairobi for strategy planning

A past United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Diplomats from the Caribbean and Africa’s three representatives on the United Nations Security Council are meeting in Nairobi to work on a common agenda as the continent faces three major crises.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.