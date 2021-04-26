Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 4.49 million, says Africa CDC

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,497,523 as of Sunday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 119,875, while 4,037,183 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.