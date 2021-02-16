Africa free trade area is here with both losers and gainers

The coming of the Africa Free Trade Area will see some businesses boom and others go bust depending on the different policies individual countries have put in place.

In Kenya, with the high taxes and other unfavourable economic policies, manufacturing and agriculture are likely to be hit hard unless the government formulates better policies to support these sectors.

Kenyan products are not likely to compete favourably with other African products. For example, agricultural products like sugar, milk, poultry, and maize have faced many challenges, even before the implementation of the Africa FTA. Why? Our neighbours like Uganda are able to produce the same products at a cheaper price. The cost of production in Kenya is so high, making it unsustainable to produce at the same price as other countries.

However, other sectors are likely to get a boost. Imports are definitely going to increase significantly. Due to increase in imports, companies will up their marketing. Media and advertising will grow as a result, and the creative industry will thrive.

Good roads

Another “boom” sector will be transport and logistics. Goods will need to be transported to consumers. This will also lead to the growth of other sectors like the energy and motor vehicle industries. Commercial vehicles will be on demand, ditto fuel. For local vehicle assembly plants, it will be a wait-and-see situation. Sales and merchandising will also grow as a result of the influx of more imported goods.

The engineering sector will also grow significantly. Apps and website developers will be in high demand.

The telecommunication industry will also grow due to the huge demand for internet. Good roads and buildings will also be needed leading to a construction boom. There will be need for money transfer services.

And not forgetting the banking industry, warehousing, wholesalers and retailers. Innovations associated with the above industries will be the biggest beneficiaries.