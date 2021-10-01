Africa CDC opens regional office in Kenya

cdc Eastern Africa Regional Collaborating Centre

From left: Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, African Union Commission for Health humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Amira Elfadil, Tanzanian Minister of health Dorothy Gwajima, and Uganda State Minister of Health in Charge of General Duties, Anifa Bangirana Kawooya during the official unveiling of the Eastern Africa Regional Collaborating Centre (EA-RCC) in Nairobi on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has launched its Eastern Africa regional co-ordination centre in Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.