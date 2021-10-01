Africa CDC opens regional office in Kenya

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has launched its Eastern Africa regional co-ordination centre in Kenya.

The health agency's Eastern Regional Co-ordination Center (RCC), which was launched by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday, will coordinate Africa CDC's activities in the 14 member states in Eastern Africa since it is already involved in strengthening surveillance and laboratory systems in the region.

This means that the centre, which is hosted by the Ministry of Health at Afya House Annex, will will be involved in supporting response to disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies in the region.

Priority infectious diseases for the region include viral hemorrhagic fevers such as Rift Valley fever (RVF), Ebola and others which affect member states.