Administrators vow to implement tea rules amid KTDA protests

Regional coordinators in tea growing regions have vowed that there’s no room for failure in implementing a Presidential decree on reforming the sector.

Battle lines have been drawn between the government and the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) as implementation of the Tea Act pits the two against each other, with the Judiciary getting caught in the crossfire.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya are implementing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to reform the tea sector and have tasked Central, Eastern, Rift Valley and Nyanza regional coordinators to ensure compliance.

On the KTDA side is its board chaired by Peter Kanyago and backed by disgruntled tea activists who thought they would be favoured to take over factory leadership.

Central’s regional coordinator Wilfred Nyagwanga, Rift Valley’s George Natembeya, Eastern’s Isaiah Nakoru and Nyanza’s Magu Mutindika told the Nation yesterday that they have an express brief from their seniors to ensure the reforms carry the day.

Zero chance

“We are entertaining zero chance that the tea reforms will flop. We have a duty to restore hopes of 600, 000 farmers...,” said Mr Nyagwanga.

Mr Natembeya said the plan is to have farmers take over the affairs of the KTDA latest by Tuesday “since elections in all affiliated factories will be over.”

The tea agency has moved to court to block the Executive Order No 3 of 2021 in which the President ordered that the agency be realigned in favour of small scale farmers.

The order further directed the Attorney General to conduct an inquiry into financial mess at the agency, raising fears of arrests, freezing of assets and arraignment of suspects.

Mr Natembeya termed the process as a liberation war for tea farmers.

The administrators said they are yet to be served with any court injunction that challenges the ongoing factory elections and their outcomes, and thus the exercise is legal.

Last week while on a tour to inspect government projects, Dr Matiang’i promised that the government will stop the monkey business going on at KTDA.

But those opposed to the elections led by Murang’a County tea activist Njunu Mugwe yesterday insisted that “we are now faced with a rogue process that seeks to seize KTDA’s leadership in a very unconventional way where in essence it is the government taking over the farmers’ voice.”

Contravention of all laws

He added: “It is a very sad turn of events where the government is helping farmers to hang themselves by facilitating blatant contravention of all laws guiding tea sector elections.”

He said annual general meetings held before the elections have been taken over by the government.

Dr Matiang’i had directed all county security sub-committees in tea growing zones to “move in and take charge of the elections and facilitate actualisation of the most genuine leadership the farmers want installed”.

Although the farmers who the Nation spoke to were unanimous that the government’s onslaught is the way to go, Mr Mugwe said in some cases, the AGMs were called by people not captured in the share register.

The President had ordered that all KTDA affiliated factories hold elections by early April. Investigative agencies were mandated to start probing any acts of financial impropriety against former and outgoing managers.

Yesterday, CS Munya reiterated that “the government will not relent in effecting changes in KTDA that are aimed at easing off pressure from tea farmers.’