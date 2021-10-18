Address challenges faced by students residing off-campus 

College students

According to Earthman and Schneider (2002), the environment influences the wellbeing of the students.

By  Jackson Ngari

Journalism student

Rongo University

What you need to know:

  • Research indicates that only around 23 per cent of students secure accommodation in campuses.
  • The vast majority have to rent premises outside university grounds.

As enrolment figures rise, most Kenyan universities and colleges have found it difficult to meet the demand for on-campus student accommodation.

