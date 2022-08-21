Beware, adding table salt to meals lowers life expectancy

Pass me the salt shake. This is a common phrase at almost all dining tables. But now, researchers have warned that adding salt to a meal after it is cooked lowers life expectancy by between two to three years depending on your gender.

Men who eat excess salt are likely to die three years younger than those who do not, while women’s expectancy is lowered by two years. According to study findings published in the European Heart Journal last week, adding salt to a meal after it is also associated with many diseases.

Taking too much salt is associated with premature deaths and attributed to cardiovascular disease and cancer-specific mortality. The evidence found that taking too much salt can cause gastric cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, renal cell cancer and raise blood pressure, which, in turn, can cause heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

“For the subtypes of cardiovascular disease mortality, we found that higher frequency of adding salt to foods was significantly associated with a higher risk of stroke death but not coronary heart disease death,” it says.

For men and women 14 years of age and older, and pregnant women, the optimum intake of sodium is 1,500 milligrammes (about two-thirds of a teaspoon) a day. The amount should never go beyond 2,300 milligrammes (about one teaspoon).

Body fluid balance

However, it indicates that intake should not be reduced to less than five grammes per day, as salt is also necessary for maintaining body fluid balance.

The study analysed the association between the frequency of adding salt to foods and the hazard of premature mortality and life expectancy. It interviewed a 501, 379 participants from UK Biobank.

The information was collected through a touch-screen questionnaire at baseline on the frequency of adding salt to foods (does not include salt used in cooking).

Researchers followed up with participants about nine years later and found that the more salt people had added to their meals, the greater their chance of early death. However, those people consuming high levels of salt could lower their risk by eating more fruits and vegetables, the study said.

During a median of nine years of follow-up, 18,474 premature deaths were documented.

“Adding salt was related to two years lower life expectancy at the age of 50 in women and three years in men, as compared with their counterparts who never/rarely added salt to foods,” it says.

The corresponding lower years of life expectancy at the age of 60 were 1.37 years and two years in women and men respectively.

The researchers found graded relationships between higher frequency of adding salt to foods and higher concentrations of spot urinary sodium excretion.

To calculate the life expectancy of participants with the distinct frequency of adding salt to foods, the study used a life table, starting at age 45 and ending at age 100, calculating the cumulative survival based on the sex- and age-specific population mortality rate. The estimated lower survival time (years) due to the high frequency of adding salt to foods was estimated as a difference in the life expectancy at any given age between the reference group and each of the exposure groups.

Premature mortality

It concludes: “Our findings indicate that higher frequency of adding salt to foods is associated with a higher hazard of all-cause premature mortality and lower life expectancy.”

The findings also support the notion that even a modest reduction in sodium intake is likely to result in substantial health benefits, especially when it is achieved in the general population. “Cutting back dietary sodium reduced blood pressure in those with existing hypertension and even in those who were not yet at risk.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other sources of sodium in diets include bread and rolls; pizza; sandwiches; cold cuts and cured meat; soup; burritos tacos; savoury snacks (chips, popcorn, pretzels and crackers); chicken; cheese; eggs and omelettes.

The World Health Organisation recommends reduced salt intake as a key strategy and an affordable public health intervention for cardiovascular diseases.

The standards regulator goes ahead to recommend salt quantities for consumption.