Actress seeks to own the name ‘kapienga’ 

The Sheng word “kapienga” that is often given to tiny things or people of a short stature may soon be out of bounds for anyone venturing into entertainment because a popular actress has applied to own it as a trademark.

Wanjiku Karanja, popularly known as Shix Kapienga, presented papers to the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi) in August last year seeking to own the name.

Kipi published it in its November 30, 2021 journal, giving the public 60 days to present any opposition to Shix’s application. That window is expected to close next Saturday, if the duration is calculated including weekends and holidays.

In her application through Gathuka Ngugi Advocates, Shix said the trademark would apply to “services having the basic aim of the entertainment, amusement or recreation of people; arranging and conducting of concerts; entertainer services; entertainment services; film production; television entertainment; presentation of live performances; and radio entertainment”.

Shix is an actress, comedian and influencer who has also had stints as a radio and TV presenter. Among her latest film projects is Baba Twins, a comedy-drama film available on Showmax. Contacted, she directed us to her publicist Patrick Muchiri, who said the trademark application is towards building the Shix brand.

Popular actress Wanjiku Karanja, popularly known as Shix Kapienga. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“In the showbiz industry, you need to own your craft. You need to have a brand. So, there is Wanjiku Karanja the person and Shix Kapienga the brand,” said Muchiri.

“She is venturing into many things: doing movies and film, radio production — all matters entertainment. And that ‘kapienga’ is her brand. So, it (getting a trademark) is just a step in the right direction,” he added.

In the market, some products like the smallest glass bottle from Coca-cola is called “kapienga” in adverts. Might this clash with Shix’s trade mark should it be granted? Muchiri said it is unlikely, because the areas where her trademark applies are clear.

“‘Kapienga’ is in relation to her show business: entertainment, emceeing, and all. And it is stipulated,” he said, adding that Shix has plans to give her fans “even more”.