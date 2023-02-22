Activist wants businessman Richard Ngatia probed over Sh10 billion CT scanners tender

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close ally, Mr Richard Ngatia is a man under siege as the ghosts of the “irregular” procurement of Sh10.2 billion Computed Tomography Scanners (CT Scanners) resurface to haunt him.

This comes at a time the government is flexing its muscles against those suspected to have misused public resources.

This emerged as a civil society group called for forensic investigations into the tender for the supply of the machines, controversially awarded by the Ministry of Health in 2017 to Megascope Healthcare (K) Limited, a firm linked to Mr Ngatia.

Mr Frank Awino of the Human Rights Crusaders under the Concerned Citizens Kenya- a civil society organisation, says that the procurement of the 37 SCT Scanners was a gross violation of Article 227 of the Constitution and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act that should not be allowed to “just slip away.”

Mr Awino has since petitioned Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha to call in the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the “irregular” procurement and that those found culpable be prosecuted.

“There is overwhelming evidence of grievous irregularities and circumventing of the law in the procurement of the CT Scanners,” Mr Awino says in the petition.

Mr Ngatia is the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KNCCI) and was an aspirant for Nairobi Governorship on the former President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

The petition has also been copied to Mr Samuel Njoroge-Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Twalib Mbarak- EACC Chief Executive Officer, DCI boss-Mr Amin Mohamed, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu and Mr Ngatia-one of the directors of Megascope Healthcare (K) Limited that supplied the CT scanner machines.

Article 227 (1) of the Constitution provides that when a state organ or any other public entity contracts for goods or services, it shall do so in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

The procurement law states the procedures for efficient public procurement must be devoid of skewed processes.

Mr Awino notes that there was no reason to have the CT scan machines not included in the Managed Equipment Services (MES) leasing scheme.

He is also questioning why the Ministry of Health went ahead to procure the same independently besides the “blatant” violation of the procurement laws.

The petitioner avers that the Ministry of Health and the general public may have been hoodwinked that the procurement of the machines was a Government-to-Government arrangement between the Kenyan government and that of China.

The contract signed on August 21, 2017, provides that the Kenyan government pays 20 percent of the contract sum of Sh1.7 billion with the Chinese government through China Development Bank financing the balance of Sh8.5 billion in loans to be paid by the Kenyan government.

The supplier was required to supply, install and maintain the scanners in hospitals identified by the ministry of Health for five years.

Although one machine was to cost Sh75 million, documents presented to parliament revealed that the price was varied to Sh235 million, slightly more than three times the cost of a machine, in what signaled blatant misuse of public funds.

This emerged even as the National Treasury previously said that the entire amount included cost of scanners, accessories, training of staff- radiographers and related infrastructure, a clarification that did not sit well with the MPs.

Although the Chinese government had recommended to the Kenyan government an international CT scan manufacturing company- Neusoft Medical Systems Company limited to supply the machines, the contract was “strangely” awarded to Megascope Healthcare (K) limited.

“There was no competitive bidding for the tender as it was executed through a restricted process and the beneficiaries could themselves or through their agents have induced the heist,” says Mr Awino adding; “curiously, there were no procurement documents availed for audit review as required by the law.”

The Office of the Auditor-General in the audit report into the accounts of the Ministry of Health for the 2017/18 financial year also faulted the Ministry of Health for failing to provide the documents to the auditors.

Section 85 of the procurement law requires bids to be evaluated by the procuring entity to gauge the competence and the ability of the bidders.

The 2017/18 report by the Office of Auditor-General indicated that the international company was proposed by the Chinese government as a leading manufacturer of the CT Scans.

It also remains unclear who between Dr Izaq Okoth Odongo and Mr Morang’a was the senior most officer at the ministry, who headed the delegation of the due diligence committee that witnessed the signing of the contract.

In its report that was adopted by the National Assembly in the 12th parliament, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that considered the audited accounts of the Ministry of Health, was also at a loss as to which company was visited by the due diligence committee at the ministry.

The report presented to PAC, then chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, now leader of minority in the National Assembly, referred to Neusoft Medical System Company limited, Pensof Medical System Company limited and Natursoft Medical Systems Company limited alternately and variously.

The CT scan project was to enable the public access specialized services based on advanced technology at affordable cost due to its ability to make fast and accurate diagnosis in emergencies.

At the time, there was a serious shortage of CT Scanners in public hospitals with 90 CT Scanners available in the country, about 2.2 scanners one million population.