Martin Njuguna
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Activist pushes on after surgery

By  Elvis Ondieki

  • One of the most notable protests Njuguna took part in was in 2013 when he and other activists burnt 221 coffins outside Parliament.
  • Months later, Njuguna and other protesters released pigs outside Parliament, letting a sow and its young ones lick blood poured on the tarmac.

Before a rare disorder, compounded by misdiagnosis, gradually stole Martin Njuguna’s ability to walk from late 2018, he was an entrepreneur and an activist who took part in numerous protests in Nairobi.

