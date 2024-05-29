Activist allowed to challenge move to block officers from joining DCI

A judge has asked the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to consider reaching a compromise over the alleged refusal to release 120 police officers set to join the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as specialised officers.

Employment and Labour Relations court judge Byram Ongaya said Mr Koome and Julius Ogogoh, who filed the case- to consider an out-of-court settlement over the matter.

“Parties to consider a compromise with a view of recording a consent on the return date,” Justice Ongaya directed.

Mr Ogogoh moved to court after the police bosses rescinded an earlier decision allowing 120 officers, who were selected from the regular and Administration Police to join DCI.

The police officers were blocked from crossing over to the DCI allegedly because the Kenya Police Service was facing “an acute shortage of police drivers which is impacting negatively on policing services”.

Yesterday, Justice Ongaya allowed Mr Ogogoh to go ahead and file a petition seeking to quash the recall order and also compel the police bosses to release the 120 officers to join the DCI Crime Research Intelligence Bureau as drivers.

Justice Ongaya further directed the activist to file the case and served it upon Mr Koome and the county police commanders within three days.

The case will be mentioned on June 25.

The activist said the DCI advertised positions granting opportunities to regular police and AP officers to join the DCI as specialised officers of the National Police Service.

Consequently, several officers from the two police services applied and a number of them were shortlisted for an interview.

The shortlisted officers attended the interviews and 120 of them were successfully identified for absorption into the DCI, which in essence signified a promotion in the service.

The officers were notified of the outcome of the interviews and Mr Koome approved the absorption and immediate release of all the 120 officers to join the DCI in a letter on April 29, 2024.

Similarly, the Regional Commander of Police Eastern Region relayed the directive of the Inspector General of Police to his region on May 7, instructing the respective commanders to release all the affected officers.

“An order of mandamus to remove into this Honorable Court and compel the Respondents to forthwith order the immediate release of all 120 Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service Officers to join the DCI Crime Research Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) as approved by the 3rd Respondent (Mr Koome) in a letter dated 29th day of April 2024,” Mr Ogogoh said in the petition.