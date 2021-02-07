Aburi says will not appeal ruling in Kiraitu defamation case

EALA MP Mpuru Aburi will not appeal a Meru High Court ruling barring him and his media company from publishing defamatory statements linking Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to corruption.

Justice Thripsisa Cherere ruled Friday that the defamation suit filed by the county chief, alleging that his erstwhile ally was spreading propaganda about him, had merit and would be heard.

The judge barred Mr Aburi and his Bonten Media Group from linking the governor to Anglo Leasing-type contracts, theft of public resources, money laundering and clandestine operations through foreign bank accounts.

In his reaction to the ruling, the legislator said he is ready to face his former ally in court and expressed confidence about a win.

“I do not see anything wrong with the ruling barring me from speaking about Governor Murungi. I will not appeal against it and will leave the matter to God. Let us meet in court,” he said.

2017 election

Mr Aburi said, however, that he was taken aback by Mr Murungi’s move to have him “gagged” yet he campaigned for him ahead of the 2017 General Election.

He said that as a resident of Meru and Mr Murungi’s former campaigner, he has a right to comment on development and criticise the county government.

“Even the judge has a right to ask her governor why crucial services were not supplied,” he said.

He added, “I thank the people of Meru County for heeding my call to vote for Mr Murungi in 2017. I went around the county campaigning and was your (Mr Murungi’s) coordinator but instead you took me to court to gag me. If I were quiet in 2017, you would not have won.”

He added that he and Mr Murungi met during the clamour for multi-partyism and that his case goes against what they fought for at the time.

BBI campaign

The MP further said that the court ruling will affect his criticism of Mr Murungi, his administration's performance and the use of county funds as his remarks may be considered defamatory.

Regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), he said his push for it will also be affected since he would have touched on matters of county spending.

Governor Murungi said he supports the initiative as it proposes the allocation of more funds to counties.

Mr Aburi was appointed one of the coordinators to drum up support for the initiative.

“I will drum up support for the BBI in the entire region since I know the benefits it will result in at the grassroots. I would like to pursue it without hindrance,” he said.

