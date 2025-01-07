Abductions: Ex-DP Gachagua allies demand formation of inquiry

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua want President William Ruto to form a commission of inquiry to investigate abductions, the politicisation of police, the resurgence of criminal gangs, land grabbing, and alleged State capture.

The MPs, mostly from the Mt Kenya region, on Tuesday, said the developments have threatened the security, dignity, and democratic rights of Kenyans, hence the need for the commission to be led by an independent body.

They also called for parliamentary action involving the National Assembly, Senate, and all county assemblies across the country to convene special sessions during recess to discuss and conduct investigations into the abductions and other pressing issues affecting our society.

At the same time, the legislators, led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa, Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba, and Nyandarua Senator John Methu, said there was a need for a comprehensive review of public security measures and accountability mechanisms within law enforcement agencies to ensure the protection of all Kenyans.

The leaders noted that a thorough investigation and appropriate action should be taken to address the ills in the country as the police have demonstrated a lack of impartiality despite being an independent institution.

"We have repeatedly raised the alarm over a spate of abductions, mostly affecting the youth. These heinous acts have resulted in numerous victims suffering death, physical harm, psychological trauma, or enforced silence," Mr Thang'wa told a news conference in Nairobi on Tuesday.

"Despite these alarming reports and public outcry, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has distanced himself from accountability, claiming ignorance of the perpetrators of these abductions.”

He accused President Ruto of failing to take responsibility for the vices plaguing the country.

"The President, in his usual ambiguous manner, has publicly promised to stop the abductions, while at the same time admonishing parents to instill discipline in their children, implying that lack of discipline contributes to these abductions," he said.

“In a worrying development, five young men who had been reported missing under mysterious circumstances were released yesterday (Monday) in different parts of the country in what appeared to be a well-coordinated effort.”

They were referring to the release of Billy Mwangi, Ronny Kiplangat, Gideon Kibet, Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli, who were abducted in December.

Wa Muchomba said their simultaneous release from different districts suggested a deliberate strategy rather than random incidents.

"These incidents are not isolated; they reflect a disturbing trend of escalating state-sponsored abductions, violence, and human rights violations," she said.

“We call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding these abductions and for appropriate action to be taken against all those involved, but we do so with great reluctance as the police have denied responsibility.”

Kajiado Senator Samuel Seki accused the police of lacking impartiality, being conflicted and beholden to the executive despite being an independent institution under our Constitution.

"We urge President Ruto and the executive to ensure the immediate release of the remaining abductees. It is particularly disturbing that the police have yet to arrest anyone in connection with the abduction of the Kitengela Three, whose 32 days of torture remain uninvestigated and for which no perpetrators have been held accountable."

The leaders noted that the recent spate of abductions is a systematic attempt to silence dissent and instill fear in Kenyans.

They said the independent commission of inquiry should investigate the politicisation of the police and other independent institutions, including cases where security forces have been used for political purposes or to intimidate and persecute dissenting voices.

"It should investigate organised criminal attacks on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his supporters, including the chaotic events at the Limuru funeral in Kiambu County on 28 November 2024 and the tear gas incident in Shamata in Nyandarua County on 28 December 2024."

The inquiry, they added, should be able to assess the resurgence of state-sponsored criminal gangs, including Mungiki, "which are terrorising citizens and dissenters".

"These gangs have created an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness among ordinary Kenyans and critics of the government," the leaders added.

The leaders spoke barely a week after Mr Gachagua sought the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to keep an eye on Kenya following the alleged re-emergence of suspected organised criminal gangs.

The former DP has instructed his allies to gather senior lawyers to write to the ICC to avoid loss of life.