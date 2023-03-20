Abdalla Komesha appointed as the Acting deputy IG

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has appointed Mr Abdalla Komesha as the Ag Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Kenya Police.

This follows the retirement of Mr Edward Mbugua, Police Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango has confirmed.

Mr Komesha, an Assistant Inspector General of Police will serve for a period of 14 days pending the formal appointment of Mr Mbugua’s replacement.

Mr Komesha is a career detective who has previously served as the head of the DCI’s Banking Fraud Unit and at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC)in Karen.

On his part, Mr Mbugua served as the Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit prior to his appointment as DIG, KPS.

He holds a Diploma in International Studies from the University of Nairobi and has over thirty (30) years’ experience in policing, according to the NPS website.