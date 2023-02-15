A Sh9,000 salary versus Sh45mn heist: Life in prison for Maseno University cleaner

A 43-year-old cleaner is on the verge of spending the rest of his life behind bars for failing to raise a Sh5.7 million he was fined by a cooperative tribunal in Nairobi.

Mr Pius Omondi, who worked as a cleaner at Maseno University, was charged alongside eight other members, over embezzlement of Sh45 million from the Maseno University Sacco Society in 2016.

According to his family members, Mr Omondi is currently serving a jail term at the Kodiaga Maximum Prison after failing to settle a down payment of Sh300, 000 to commence payment of the fine.

During an interview, his only son Mr Evans Odhiambo said this is the third time his father has been sent to prison for failing to honour the ruling.

“My father who is a class seven dropout earns a monthly salary of Sh9,000 which can barely satisfy the family’s needs, leave alone sparing some to settle the fine,” said Mr Odhiambo.

He said the family has been living in agony since the ruling was issued last year in Nairobi without a clear plan on how to raise the amount.

“Our biggest fear is that my dad may end up spending his entire life in jail due to our inability to pay the fine,” he said.

“Until his arrest, he was the sole breadwinner of our family while paying fees for my younger sister who is in grade four,” said Mr Odhiambo, adding that his mother, who is a fruit seller, is not in a position to settle the amount.

Sacco funds

Mr Omondi’s troubles began in 2018 when Sh45 million was reported to have disappeared from the Sacco account.

He was arrested alongside eight other committee members including the Sacco Chairman Mr Richard Olendo, Vice Chairman Mr Joseph Owino Opondo, Secretary Mrs Loi Kirui, and Treasurer Dr Constatine Wasonga.

Months later, the Principal Cooperative Auditor Mr Charles Mbatha and the Principal Cooperative Officer were appointed by the State Department of Cooperatives to carry out an inquiry into the affairs of the Institutions Sacco Committee.

According to the inquiry report, the Management Committee was out to seek a buyer for their nine million Cooperative holding shares and was keen to find an agent to facilitate the same.

The Sacco members proceeded to work with the agent by the name of Rapid Equities. The deal was halfway done when the management committee without the authority of the general meeting proceeded to seek an advance on the anticipated payment of Sh108 million.

The advance was for Sh45 million which Stima Sacco had forwarded to the management committee of Maseno Sacco.

The funds were moved to three different accounts in less than a week’s time before the members lost track of the money.

It is during the inquiry that the members were informed that an agent was temporarily holding the amount for the Sacco.

“The one-million-dollar question is why the money has not been reverted to the society,” continues the report.

In 2020, the Cooperative Tribunal ruled that Mr Omondi alongside the other accused were to pay Sh5.7 million each as compensation for the lost cash.

Jail terms

After failing to honour the ruling, Mr Omondi, alongside the other four accused persons, had been asked to pay Sh300,000 and later agree on how the entire amount would be retrieved within 24 hours.

“My father was unable to pay the amount and was committed to a 15 and 14-day jail term on November 1 and 17, 2022 respectively.

On February 2, 2023, the 43-year-old was once again committed to a 90-day jail term at the Kodiaga Prison after he failed to settle the Sh300,000.

“He will be appearing in Kakamega for a mention and further directions, he may once again be committed to a civil jail since we are yet to raise the funds. My father’s health has been deteriorating, he is supposed to go for an operation due to a complication but from the look of things, this may never happen,” said Mr Odhiambo.

Mr Odhiambo says the ruling has left them with a number of unanswered questions including why the matter was never treated as a criminal case to allow for investigations by the DCI.