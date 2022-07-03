A Gamblers Paradise - Episode 4: Billions, Bullets, Bravado

By the end of 2018, about six million Kenyans were betting on the SportPesa platform every day and the company made an average of Sh600 million a day.

The company enjoyed explosive growth from its relatively humble beginnings of making over 1 billion in 2014, when it was set up, to a turnover of Sh150 billion in 2018, just before the government pulled the plug on the company over a tax dispute and security concerns about some of its owners.

SportPesa was Kenya’s most successful betting company; Kenya’s betting craze was created by this company. At its height, it was unreal, it took the country by storm.

The amount of money in betting is simply astounding, the number of people involved is staggering, and the effects of betting in Kenya’s population are unquantified.