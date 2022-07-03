A Gamblers Paradise - Episode 4: Billions, Bullets, Bravado
By the end of 2018, about six million Kenyans were betting on the SportPesa platform every day and the company made an average of Sh600 million a day.
The company enjoyed explosive growth from its relatively humble beginnings of making over 1 billion in 2014, when it was set up, to a turnover of Sh150 billion in 2018, just before the government pulled the plug on the company over a tax dispute and security concerns about some of its owners.
SportPesa was Kenya’s most successful betting company; Kenya’s betting craze was created by this company. At its height, it was unreal, it took the country by storm.
Also read: Meshack Bwisa locked himself in after Christmas, swallowed poison, lit jiko and slept forever
The amount of money in betting is simply astounding, the number of people involved is staggering, and the effects of betting in Kenya’s population are unquantified.
Just what happened in SportPesa boardrooms? Is the company really guilty of the crimes it was accused of? But, what did the company do to warrant the aggressive clampdown never seen in the country before? In this episode, we bring you all the protagonists in the story.