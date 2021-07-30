John Michuki
A bill for billionaires: Michuki daughter’s expensive date with family lawyer

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

  • Mr Michuki died on February 12, 2012 while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi. His wife, Josephine Watiru Michuki, died on August 22, 2012.
  • In his will, the former minister asked that half his estate be left to his wife and the rest to their six children.

Yvonne Wanja Michuki, the lastborn of former powerful Cabinet minister John Michuki, walked into the offices of Agimba & Associates Advocates on September 19, 2018 seeking legal assistance over her father’s estate.

