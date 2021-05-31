90,000 teachers start CBC training

Pupils at Shine Academy  with their teacher Winnie Ajela in Kibera, Nairobi, on May 31 | 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The training will be conducted at the zonal level at different venues countrywide.
  • The teachers will be trained by curriculum support officers and CBC champions who were trained last week.

More than 90,000 primary school teachers started a one-week training on the competency based curriculum (CBC) yesterday in preparation for the Grade 5 roll-out in July.

