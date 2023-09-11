8 in court for 'grabbing' multi-million-shilling land in Nairobi

Eight people who allegedly grabbed a multi-million shilling parcel of land in Njiru, Nairobi, belonging to a real estate company, have been charged with forcible occupation, contrary to Section 91 of the Penal Code.

They are Wilfred Shivachi, Lucy Rutere, Milkah Wambui and Simon Kimotho. Others are Lucy Murage, Fred Kariamburi, Charles Mburu and Maxwell Ouma.

They are accused of illegally occupying parcels of land belonging to Muthithi Investment Company Limited between February 2002 and September 2023, which amounts to grabbing the firm's land in Nyamavilla area.

They are accused of occupying the land since February 2002 alongside others, not before the court.

The company bought the 49 acres of land from Nairobi City Council in 2001 and was issued with a lease certificate.

The land was invaded by people, including the accused persons who masqueraded as squatters before the company obtained eviction orders from the Environment and Land Court at the high court in 2004.

The suspects have filed several lawsuits against the company, but have consistently lost.

Some of the occupants of the land formed a company and negotiated with Muthithi Investments to sell them the plots of land they were occupying, as they had already been developed, and the complainant agreed.

However, the eight suspects before the court refused to join the company in negotiating with the complainant to agree on payments for the land they continued to occupy.

The land had been subdivided into 304 plots and the occupiers had paid and others were still paying for the plots.

However, some 12 plots illegally occupied by the eight accused persons and others have not been paid for and the company has filed a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The DCI carried out investigations and made enquiries with the Ministry of Lands and various agencies and established that the land belonged to Muthithi Investments Limited.

The Ministry of Lands has furnished the DCI with valid search certificates for all the land parcels during the investigations, all of which indicate that the land belongs to the complainant company.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) concurred with the DCI that the eight suspects should be charged with illegally occupying the complainant's land.

They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwany of the Makadara Law Courts, informing the court that there was an ongoing matter in the High Court over the said land.