70 arrested in crackdown on illegal pharmacies

At least 70 people have been arrested during a crackdown on illegal pharmacies in Lower Eastern Kenya and Nairobi region.

At least 113 cartons of medicine were confiscated by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) during the crackdown on illegal drug distribution outlets.

The operation, conducted by PPB and the National Police Service, targeted illegal chemists, clinics, herbal medicine stores, and cosmetic shops.

The agency said many illegal chemists had emerged within Mlolongo and Kangundo road areas.

Some of the clinics were being run by unqualified pharmaceutical personnel. The operation that commenced on March 28, 2022.

“The seized medicines will be analysed and disposed of as guided through the issued court orders,” Mr Kaluai Julius, Head, Enforcement, and Surveillance, noted in a statement released on Friday.

Some of the charges preferred to those found in violation include; Possession of part I poisons while not being an authorised seller of poisons contrary to section 26(1)(b) as read with section 26(2) of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Cap. 244 laws of Kenya.

In February, a similar crackdown led to the arrest of 70 people and 111 cartons of medicine confiscated in the coast region.