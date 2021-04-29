President Uhuru Kenyatta
6,000 signed up on first day as hitches hit digital land record

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Lands Cabinet Secretary, Faridah Karoney denied that the system had experienced any significant downtimes.
  • Services offered on the electronic platform include property searches, transfers, order of titles and of plans.

Up to 6,000 Kenyans yesterday registered on the new online land management portal, even as lawyers and land experts faulted system hitches that delayed transactions and frustrated users.

