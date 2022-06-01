59th Madaraka Day: 10 Kenyans feted for exemplary service

President Uhuru Kenyatta making his Madaraka Day speech. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Lang'at

Reporter

Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH)

  1. Paul Ndung’u Critical in shaping land laws in Kenya. Currently serves as Board Chairman of the St Johns Ambulance.
  2. Ex-State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita (MGH)—Provided leadership and oversight in the implementation of key government development projects

Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS)

  1. Brigadier Joseph Maina Murashia—Outstanding leadership in the construction and commissioning of Uhuru Gardens and Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata
  2. Brigadier Caroline Mutisya—Contribution in the implementation ten major projects across various Government ministries.

Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS)

  1. Prof Sang Kiprop—Role in Guinea Worm eradication program and the elimination of Malaria in Kenya.
  2. Dr Weston Wakasiakaa –For role in dealing with fistula
  3. Polycarp Otieno—outstanding service as Senior Director Presidential Delivery Unit at the Coast

Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW)

  1. Major Hussein Weshanga—Role as officer in charge of Repairs and Maintenance at the Kenya Shipyards in Mombasa and Kisumu
  2. Alice Kwamboka Nyakiri—Role in ensuring fast payment of pensions as Senior Deputy Director of Pensions at the National Treasury
  3. Jane Nduta Mwangi—Role as a member of the Covid-19 education committee and Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) Taskforce.

