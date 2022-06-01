59th Madaraka Day: 10 Kenyans feted for exemplary service
Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH)
- Paul Ndung’u Critical in shaping land laws in Kenya. Currently serves as Board Chairman of the St Johns Ambulance.
- Ex-State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita (MGH)—Provided leadership and oversight in the implementation of key government development projects
Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS)
- Brigadier Joseph Maina Murashia—Outstanding leadership in the construction and commissioning of Uhuru Gardens and Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata
- Brigadier Caroline Mutisya—Contribution in the implementation ten major projects across various Government ministries.
Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS)
- Prof Sang Kiprop—Role in Guinea Worm eradication program and the elimination of Malaria in Kenya.
- Dr Weston Wakasiakaa –For role in dealing with fistula
- Polycarp Otieno—outstanding service as Senior Director Presidential Delivery Unit at the Coast
Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW)
- Major Hussein Weshanga—Role as officer in charge of Repairs and Maintenance at the Kenya Shipyards in Mombasa and Kisumu
- Alice Kwamboka Nyakiri—Role in ensuring fast payment of pensions as Senior Deputy Director of Pensions at the National Treasury
- Jane Nduta Mwangi—Role as a member of the Covid-19 education committee and Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) Taskforce.