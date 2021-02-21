51 of Kenya's hospitalised Covid patients are in ICU, says Kagwe

Vihiga County Referral Hospital ICU

The new ICU at the Vihiga County Referral Hospital in Mbale town, which was constructed using a Sh60 million Covid-19 conditional grant from the national government.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care stood at 51 on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced, adding that the number of hospitalized patients in Kenya was 328.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.