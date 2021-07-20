Covid-19 India
Jewel Samad | AFP

500 Kenyan girls face arrest as India cracks down on illegal immigrants

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s High Commissioner to India urged Kenyans who are in India illegally to get in touch with the mission.
  • A high-ranking embassy official, who sought anonymity, told the Nation that the situation is very bad for the girls.

About 500 Kenyan girls trafficked to India are among illegal immigrants facing arrest as the Indian government cracks down on foreigners without proper papers.

