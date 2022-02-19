5 years in jail for not paying suppliers

Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. 


By  Ibrahim Oruko

Civil servants and company bosses face five years in jail for not paying suppliers within 90 days if a proposed law before Parliament is passed.

