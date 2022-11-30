5 killed, voters ferried from Uganda during polls: Report 

Five Kenyans were killed during electioneering, and while their deaths were not related to police activities, police inaction was largely to blame, a new report states.

According to the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (Imlu), whereas there were fewer election-related violations recorded compared to other elections, the conduct of the police this year did not change, with the highest number of police violations in the past 10 years recorded.

Compared to last year’s 210 cases of police violations, the lobby has so far recorded 224 cases this year, of which 75 resulted in deaths of civilians arising from police action.

“Even though the police seemed to have behaved better in relation to managing the elections, they continued with the same conduct of perpetrating killings, disappearances, torture, dehumanising treatment, punishment and other illegal actions,” said Imlu’s Executive Director Peter Kiama.

“In a number of cases, we saw police inaction that might have led to civilian violence, leading to death, and it is an issue we have to look at as we head to the next election,” he added.

Mr Kiama was speaking during the launch of Imlu’s election monitoring report – Frontlines of Democracy: Safeguarding Human Rights in Kenya’s 2022 Elections – in Nairobi yesterday.

Through its 122 monitors spread across 41 counties for a period of eight months (March to October), Imlu received a total of 12,333 reports via its election monitoring hub and an additional 1,200 reports through its toll-free line.

Of the 12,333 reports filed via the hub, Imlu narrowed down to 21 incidents involving serious human rights violations. Five of these 21 cases were fatalities – one in Laikipia, two in Nairobi and another two in Bungoma.

Fewer cases

Unlike other electioneering periods, this year’s election had fewer cases of police misconduct, including killings, torture and mismanagement of public assemblies, a result of better preparedness by the National Police Service.

“We saw them (police) doing rehearsals and drills to manage public order, which we have not seen before; it was very useful,” he said.

The report also established that voters of an unspecified number were ferried from Uganda to the counties of Bungoma and Busia, with some crossing the border a week before the elections and being accommodated by their Kenyan relatives. Massive voter importation was also witnessed in Kakamega County, with voters being ferried from Khalaba ward in Matungu constituency to cast their votes in Mumias North ward, Mumias West Constituency.

In a detailed breakdown of the eight months, the period between March and April was shown to have been riddled with protests, demonstrations and related security operations. Of these events, Imlu recorded a total of 46 that involved the use of violence. Of the 46 incidents, 19 were politically motivated.

For the period between May and June, Imlu received 1,968 field reports across 20 counties. Of these, 47 were documented as events of public order nature, marked with some level of violence. The highest number of perpetrators were political players (48.9 per cent) and gangs (14.9 per cent), with police (6.4 per cent) coming third. The rest involved sporadic violence carried out by random people during protests.

Of the 85 incidents reported on election day, disruption accounted for 24 per cent, abusive language (19 per cent), bribery (18 per cent), hooliganism, vandalism and voter intimidation (22 per cent). At least 42 out of the 85 reported incidents were dealt with peaceably by the police.

In terms of human rights violations, a total of 33 incidences were reported across the 41 counties with 29 of the cases involving police inaction.