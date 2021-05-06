Michael Maina Muiru
47 years of ‘injustice’ - man seeks to right succession wrong that left him homeless

By  Mercy Chelangat

  • The bliss in Michael's family was cut short in 1972, when he was just a year shy of being a teenager, after their mother died. 
  • Two years later, on Boxing Day, their father, together with their lastborn brother, died in a car crash on the Nairobi-Kikuyu road.

For Michael Maina Muiru, 61, the only memory worse than when his left eye was gouged out by gangsters in the dark of the night, is going back to his mother’s house to find the family’s belongings piled up beside her grave. It is a scene that still brings tears to his eyes.

