400 public officers with secret offshore accounts 

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • EACC has given more than 435 officers approval to run such accounts since 2012.
  • 58 officers have failed to furnish the commission with their annual bank statements.

As the nation awaits President Uhuru Kenyatta’s comprehensive statement on his family’s wealth held in offshore accounts, it has emerged that at least 400 state and public officers have opened such accounts over the last decade.

