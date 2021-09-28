322,000 Kenyans save Sh1.3bn for affordable houses

Boma Yangu

The Boma Yangu housing project in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ann Atieno  &  Mercy Chelangat

More than 300,000 Kenyans have registered on the Boma Yangu housing portal and saved nearly Sh1.3 billion in anticipation of owning affordable homes.

