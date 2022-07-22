3 men arrested with election stickers work for our contractor, Chebukati says

The election commission says three people working for a firm contracted to deploy technology during the upcoming polls were arrested without justification after landing in the country.

The three employees of Smartmatic International B.V. were arrested upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Venezuela, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said in a statement Thursday evening.

IEBC said the three were placed in solitary confinement, “despite the commission CEO explaining to the security authorities that the three personnel were in the country to execute lawful contract relating to the deployment of technology in elections.”

The electoral agency further explained that, “the commission has a valid legal contract executed between itself and Smartmatic International B.V. for the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System.”