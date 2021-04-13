3 counties suspend issuing development permits for land near Konza

An artist's impression of the Konza Technology City. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lands CS Faridah Karoney said her ministry will complete the buffer zone plan in time to allow the resumption of developments on July 1.

The county governments of Machakos, Makueni and Kajiado have suspended issuing new development permits in areas within a 10 kilometre radius of the Konza technopolis.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Blaise Compaore to be tried for Thomas Sankara murder

  2. Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction

  3. 3 counties move to protect land near Konza City

  4. Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands $900m

  5. Kenya records 26 more Covid deaths, 239 ICU cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.