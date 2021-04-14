26 million targeted for jab in new plans

Covid-19 vaccine

Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital nurse Joseph Kenga prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine April 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Aim is to achieve herd immunity to enable the economy to reopen.
  • Drop in severe disease, hospitalisation and deaths is among expected outcomes.

Kenya has revised its Covid-19 vaccination plan and now aims to have an extra 10 million people vaccinated against the disease by June  next year. 

