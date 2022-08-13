2022 polls: Ipoa probes officers for breaking the law

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) is investigating three incidents relating to the General Election in which police officers are suspected to have broken the law.

One involves the shooting of two men and the assault of a woman by police in Eldas in Wajir County. Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori, in a statement issued on Saturday evening, said the three sustained non-fatal injuries.

In another incident, a police officer at Matisi Police Station in Bungoma County allegedly attempted to commit rape on Wednesday.

And on the eve of Tuesday’s election, there was a scene in Uasin Gishu County involving a police officer and a bodyguard of a political aspirant. Ms Makori said it involved shooting and there were serious injuries caused by the confrontation.

Ms Makori noted that though police have largely been restraining themselves, the three incidents, which she termed isolated, required Ipoa’s investigative attention.

“The authority dispatched a total of 250 officers to monitor policing operations during the 2022 General Election,” she stated, adding that Ipoa is also monitoring how police manage crowds and maintain security during the electioneering period.

Ms Makori at the same time reminded police officers to report to Ipoa immediately whenever they use force that leads to death, serious injury and other grave consequences.