2021 crash academic year to end this week

The 2021 crash academic year will draw to an end this week when schools close to usher in the season of national examinations.

The ending of the year will be a relief to learners, parents and teachers who have been kept busy with only brief breaks since it started in July last year.

The school holidays will also be longer than previous ones as learners will be away for seven weeks before resuming on April 25, 2022.

The odd ending of the academic year early in February is as a result of the re-organisation of the calendar to make up for the time lost in 2020 during long closure forced by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unusual 2021 academic year has been characterised by numerous challenges for the learners, teachers, parents and also the government.

Since schools were reopened in January last year after a 10-month closure, parents have struggled to pay schools fees for the back-to-back terms. Like last year, 2022 will also have four terms. Matters have been made worse by a depressed economy, loss of jobs, businesses and the cost of living painfully rising.

Regular calendar

“Most parents are struggling to put food on the table and it’s been a heavy burden for them to pay fees four times in a year. Many of us will hardly do anything else in terms of development. The current economic situation makes it even harder,” Mr Joseph Gatobu, a parent in Nairobi, said.

When learning resumes in April, the 2022 academic year will also be busy with only one-week breaks in July, August and September before the year ends in November. The regular calendar will then resume in January next year.

The financial challenges were also witnessed in schools where managements had a tough time running the institutions. Principals and headteachers complained about the perennial late disbursements to schools.

The school managers’ predicament is compounded by the government policy that learners should not be sent home for non-payment of fees. They accuse some parents of taking advantage of this and not pay fees for their children.

Over the weekend, the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli said a majority of the institutions are unable to buy the required chemicals, equipment and other necessities that candidates need for the KCSE examinations scheduled to start today.

“Schools are financially strained as they need to buy the materials for biology, physics, chemistry, computer science, woodwork, art and craft and all the other practical subjects, but as we speak, principals say bank accounts are empty,” he said.

Widespread indiscipline

The 2021 academic year has also been quite demanding for learners and teachers who have had to cover the heavy workload in a relatively shorter period. It is for this reason that Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has assured candidates that the national examinations will be administered and marked “with a human face”.

The pressure on the learners was partly attributed to the widespread indiscipline that rocked secondary schools in the first and second terms last year. It resulted in massive loss of school property and, once again, parents were forced to meet the cost of repairs.

When the wave of indiscipline threatened to get out of hand in November, the Ministry of Education was forced to call a half-term break although none had been scheduled for the term.

It followed requests for a break by the Kessha and the National Parents Associations. It seemed to have worked because since then, there have been reduced cases of student unrest.

The two associations also called for the resumption of co-curricular activities which were suspended as a measure of curbing the spread of Covid-19. The ministry has since issued guidelines for the activities at the school level although they are yet to be made competitive as they were pre-pandemic.