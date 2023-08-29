176 new Covid-19 infections raise Kenya's tally to 35,969

The Health ministry announced 176 new coronavirus infections, three additional deaths and 329 more recoveries in Kenya in its daily update on Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya's new number of declared cases was therefore 35,969 and that the death toll had reached 619.

He said the 329 more recoveries raised the total number to 22,771 and that 43 of the patients were under the home-based care programme and 286 at various health facilities.

The new patients were found after 4,115 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples tested in the country to 494,560.

All but five of the new patients were Kenyans whereas the youngest was three months old and the oldest 78. Males numbered 132 and females 44.

Nairobi accounted for 32 of the new cases, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii nine, Kiambu seven, and Garissa, Nyeri, Migori, Kisumu and Vihiga six each.