14 lawmakers nominated to receive presidential awards

A total of 14 legislators drawn from both the National Assembly and the Senate have been nominated to receive various presidential awards this year.

Parliament in an advertisement in the print media yesterday listed the 14 lawmakers and invited the public with any objection to present their views to the Joint Parliamentary Honours Advisory committee co-chaired by both the speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The list has nine members of the National Assembly and five from the Senate.

Top on the list include the new chairman of the National Assembly security committee Peter Mwathi who is also a member of the Liaison committee.

Mr Mwathi who is serving his first term and took over the powerful security docket following the demise of Paul Koinange I set to be awarded Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS)

Moiben MP Silas Tiren has also been proposed by the committee to be awarded with the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

Other members of the National Assembly also proposed for award of the CBS include Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Swarup Mishara (Kesses), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Janet Ongera (Kisii) Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Ben Momanyi (Borabu).

The Senators lined up to receive the award of the CBS include Kericho senator and DP Ruto ally Aaron Cheruiyot, Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Fred Outa (Kisumu) and nominated senators Alice Milgo and Beatrice Kwamboka.

Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly Jeremiah Ndombi and his Senate counterpart Serah Kioko have also been lined for the award of the Elder of the Order of Burning Spear (EBS)

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has also been proposed for the award of Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS)

Members of the public who have objections to the proposed list of MPs receiving the coveted awards have until Friday October 1 to send their objections to the Joint Secretariat, Parliamentary Honours advisory committee.

While there are no financial benefits that come with the awards, the presidential awards come with a lot of privileges such as being invited to national events where one attends as a State guest and therefore gets to sit at the high table.

In addition, the awards also puts one at a vintage position of having roads,streets,towns ,parks or even institutions named after them.

Order of the Golden Heart which is further divided into three categories is the highest category of the coveted presidential awards.

The three categories include Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH), Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) and Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (MGH).

The Order of the Golden Heart award is followed by Uhodari Medal which is followed by The Order of the Burning Spear which is also subdivided into three categories.

The highest level of OBS is the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) followed by the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) and finally Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).