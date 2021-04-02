13 exam cheats arrested in Nyamira

Police in Nyamira are detaining 13 people over allegations of cheating in the on-going Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE).

In one of the cases, seven of the suspects are registered as private candidates at Nyamira Town Centre which has a total of eight candidates.

Police said they are detaining the seven as they continue with investigations over unauthorised materials found in the examination room on Thursday.

Nyamira county Commissioner Amos Mariba said the candidates are suspected to have irregularly accessed materials with questions similar to the chemistry practical paper which was done on Thursday.

“A candidate received questions through WhatsApp, worked some formulas in an exercise book and was found sharing with colleagues before exams started at 7:27am,” said Mr Mariba.

In the second case, a Center Manager at a secondary school in Manga, the supervisor, two invigilators, a Chemistry teacher and the school lab technician are being detained at Sengera Police Station in Manga Sub-county.

Examination papers on sale

They are accused of allegations similar to the first case.

Six candidates from the school were also summoned by police and asked to record statements before being set free.

Police officers, education and Kenya National Examination Council officials are investigating the two incidents to establish whether the contents were genuine exam questions and answers.

Education Cabinet George Magoha on Thursday admitted that exam papers are on sale, but dismissed them as “fake” and warned parents and candidates against buying them.

He revealed that a businessman had been arrested for the illicit trade in Kericho.

“We’ve seen an emergence of fake papers being circulated in some areas of this country, purported to be genuine examination materials,” Prof Magoha said during monitoring of the tests at Upper Hill School, Nairobi.